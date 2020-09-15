City of Van will offer free COVID-19 walk-up testing

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Omar Valdez gets COVID-19 test at the San Ysidro Port of Entry test site. DATE August 13. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

VAN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Van announced on Facebook they will be providing walk-up COVID-19 testing at no cost.

The testing will be available on September 17-18 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. and will be located at 255 W. Main Street. No appointment will be necessary.

People are also not required to have symptoms to get tested.

Anyone can pre-register at texascurativeinc.com, but this is not required.

A cell phone number is required because test results will be sent through a text message only.

The testing is being provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar