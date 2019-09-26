Alzheimer’s Alliance holds annual Butterfly Hope luncheon fundraiser

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County is holding their eighth annual Butterfly Hope Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The event is a fundraiser for the non-profit to help support its services throughout the year.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and all of the money raised supports the services that we provide at the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County,” said Stephanie Taylor, the alliance’s executive director. “We’re a local non-profit and so our mission is to provide life changing support to people living with dementia and their caregivers and friends living right here in Smith County and East Texas.”

Some of those services include their day club program, support groups, monthly educational events and counseling services.

At the luncheon, Joan Lunden will be the guest speaker.

“We’re excited to hear her story about caregiving and to increase the awareness and educate people about the disease and caregiving and what a difficult journey it can be,” Taylor said.

Lunden is an award-winning journalist, author, speaker and women’s health advocate.

She was also the longest running female host ever on early morning when she anchored Good Morning America.

During her career, Lunden took care of her mother who was living with dementia, all while taking care of her seven children.

In addition, Lunden was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.

Now on the other side of her diagnosis, she wants to inspire the audience to form a supportive community here in East Texas.

“A butterfly is a beautiful symbol of hope and life, and we thought that was a great way to honor people’s memories, to honor people who are going through a difficult journey, and to symbolize that there’s hope through organizations like ours,” Taylor said.

The luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center.