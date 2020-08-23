Lufkin police chase ends in 3 men charged with aggravated robbery, allegedly used a shotgun

LUFKIN, (Texas) – Three black males are behind bars after police received a 911 call from a man reporting he had been robbed at gunpoint. It happened in the parking lot of On the Road on Chestnut St. and Bartmess Drive.

The victim said he was supposed to meet the suspects to buy some shoes. He said when he got in their vehicle to make the purchase, they pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and demanded he empty his pockets and remove the shoes he was wearing.

Police say the victim got out of the gold Chevy Impala unharmed before the suspects fled the scene on Bartmess Drive. The victim said the car had paper tags.

Within just a few minutes officers spotted the suspect vehicle inbound on East Denman Avenue. When Officer Carter Willmon initiated a traffic stop, the suspects refused to pull over. They turned into the Englewood subdivision and accelerated to more than 70 mph.

The pursuit, which started at 3:03 p.m., went through the Englewood subdivision into the Lufkin Land area, down Atkinson Drive, and back into Lufkin Land where it ended 5 minutes later.

According to Lufkin police, the suspects bailed out of the vehicle after turning onto Garvan Street from Paul Avenue to avoid spike strips. The car crashed into a ditch as the suspects fled on foot. Officers ran each of them down and by 3:12 p.m., they were all in custody.

The suspects have been identified as Jacorey Glenn, Akeem Hurts, and Isisah Sheppard, all 17 and of Lufkin.

According to police, Hurts was the driver, with speeds during the five-minute pursuit reached roughly 90 mph.

After taking the suspects into custody, officers recovered the stolen cash, the sawed-off shotgun, a 9mm pistol, marijuana, and digital scales.

One of the suspects was also in possession of the keys to an Infiniti that was reported stolen in the county earlier this week.

Police recovered the vehicle Saturday morning after someone reported it as being abandoned at Missionary Baptist Church on Scarborough Street.

Glenn, Hurts, and Sheppard are all charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a vehicle. Additional charges are pending.