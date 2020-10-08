Local organizations to host blood drives due to shortages from COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decrease of blood drive events, but a few local businesses are trying to change this and help save lives.

Carter BloodCare is partnering with different organizations to host blood drives. They are also providing COVID-19 antibody testing for a limited time for those who donate. Donors will receive their results in one to two weeks after they donate blood.

People are encouraged to make an appointment and all donors can also fill out a medical history questionnaire before they arrive. You can find the questionnaire here.

Carter BloodCare is also taking precautions due to COVID-19. They are limiting the number of donors on each bus and spacing out the beds at indoor blood drives.

Donors are also encouraged to eat a nutritious meal and stay hydrated for at least an hour before giving blood. All donors are required to weigh 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a photo ID when they donate blood.

People can start donating at age 16 with parental consent, but it is not required for 17-year-olds.

Saint Francis Episcopal Church

The drive is scheduled for October 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The address is 3232 Jan Avenue, in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, contact Kathy Dunn at (903) 593-8459.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

The drive will happen on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will take place at 800 E. Dawson, in the Wisenbaker Building.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Wendi Tuz at (903) 606-1615.

South Spring Baptist

The church is hosting a drive on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The location for this event is 17002 US-69 South in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information and to schedule an appointment time, contact Lanie Wright at (903) 571-9667.

Pollard United Methodist Church