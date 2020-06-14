Zonta Club of Longview to award scholarships, induct members at Tuesday meeting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Zonta Club of Longview will host its annual Women of achievement Luncheon on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Infinity Room.

Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Zonta Club of Longview focuses on projects that support services and advocacy for women and children and projects that work to stop violence against women.

The prganization will award $14,000 in scholarships and grants at the luncheon.

The agencies receiving $5,000 grants are:

Buckner Children & Family Services for counseling services for families living in the Family Pathways Program

Mercy Manor for a nutrition program for residents and nonresidents for individuals facing crisis pregnancy.

Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded including two Z Club scholarships to Longview High School students, one “After the Dress” Prom Boutique Scholarship, and one Adult Woman in Education Scholarship.

New officers and members also will be inducted.

In August, Zonta Club of Longview will host a “bra packing party” to support “Free the Girls,” a program to help girls rescued from sex trafficking to live a life of freedom.

According to Zonta, bras and the second hand clothing market provide “a safe and powerful economic opportunity for women in the developing countries served.”