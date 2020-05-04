YOU SHOULD KNOW: East Texas food box distributions in early May

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – East Texas non-profits are hosting food box distributions throughout early May to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Athens

The Community Care Food Pantry in Athens will be distributing disaster food boxes to Henderson County residents. The National Guard and community volunteers will be handing out the boxes on Tuesday, May 5th from 8 am. until 1 p.m.

The drive-thru distribution will be conducted at Eastern Hill Church of Christ at 1200 E. Corsicana St. Athens, TX 75751.

Tyler

Food boxes will be handed out at several Tyler ISD campuses from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. until May 15. The boxes are for Tyler ISD household and students do not need to be present.

Below is a list of schools:

Mondays – T.J. Austin Elementary School

Tuesdays – Griffin Elementary School and Caldwell Elementary Arts Academy

Wednesdays – Moore MST Magnet School and Hubbard Middle School

Thursdays – Boulter Middle School

Fridays – W.A. Peete Elementary School and Three Lakes Middle School

Food boxes will also be distributed at the following locations:

Canton First Monday Trade Days (Enter from the public entrance at the First Monday West Gate on CR 859) Tuesday, May 5 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center in Lufkin Thursday, May 7 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

East Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler Friday, May 8 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.



The food distribution sites are open to the public and are drive-thru only. Those receiving a box will need to provide their name, address, and a verbal declaration of income.

Click here for information about East Texas Food Bank’s Senior Box Home Delivery program.