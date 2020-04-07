YOU QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Sen. Bryan Hughes, UT Health Science Center medical professional hosting teleconference with open participation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – To help ease concerns surrounding the coronavirus in the U.S. and East Texas, Sen. Bryan Hughes and Dr. Philley of UT Health Science Center will be hosting a telephone conference that you can join to ask questions regarding COVID-19.

The conference will be held Tuesday, April 7 from 6:25 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Call 833-380-0286 at 6:25 p.m. to join.

Dr. Philley serves as the Chair of the Department of Medicine and Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care at UT Health Science Center in Tyler. Her specialties include pulmonology, infectious lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and critical care medicine.

She is currently fighting on the front lines and is treating patients who have contracted the coronavirus.