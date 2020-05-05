yleh

YOU CHOOSE: City of Tyler asking for community to vote on next playground in local park

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is asking children in the community to choose the new playground that will be placed at a local park.

The new equipment will be installed at the Emmett J. Scott Park in north Tyler.

To vote on your favorite playground, all you have to do is fill out the survey posted on the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page.

Emmett J. Scott Park is currently undergoing renovations that will include a new basketball court, sidewalks, pavilion, and the new playground chosen by the community.

