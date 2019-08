Your browser does not support the iframe HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – The Bowie County Sheriff says he has no plans to seek re-election.

James Prince has held the post since January 2001.

His current term ends at the end of 2020, and at that time he will have served 20 years as sheriff.

Prince started at the department in 1987 as an investigator.

Before that, he served in the Air Force and with police departments in Sherman, Texas and Texarkana, Texas.