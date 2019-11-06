XTreme bull riding coming to Nacogdoches with top competitors in the nation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A unique event will be coming to deep East texas at the end of November that includes XTreme bull riding and some of the world’s best riders.

The event will take place at the Nacogdoches County Expo Center on November 23 starting at 8:00 p.m.

PCRA has 35 of its finest competitors hoping to win their share of $25,000.

Bulls from the top ranks including Terry Williams Bucking Bulls, Universal Pro Rodeo, Stace Smith Pro Rodeo & Pete Carr Pro Rodeo will be available to ride.

Champions including Sage Kimsey and JW Harris will be competing.

Tickets are:

Bullpen seating – $30 or 35/day of show

Adults – $15 or $20/day of show

Children (5-12) – $5

