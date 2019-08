TERRELL, Texas (KETK) – A multi-car wreck on I-20 heading into Dallas is backing up traffic significantly, according to a witness who passed the crash.

The crash has shut down both lanes of traffic on I-20 eastbound and is just two miles from Buc-ees. The wreck is located around mile marker 500.

Police have not said whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

Weekend travelers heading to Dallas may want to consider an alternative route.