WORKING OUT ON THE WEB: Tyler gym turns to virtual training during coronavirus quarantine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, all gyms and fitness centers temporarily closed.

We found out how Tyler Athletic Club and Swim is staying afloat by offering online workout classes.

They tell us all you need is a will, a way, and the world wide web.

Tyler Athletic Club and Swim manager Skyler Hefley says, “I got hired on in January and this is the one thing that I’m most proud of while working here.”

For one East Texas woman, she is taking part in the virtual team training trend.

“I’ve never done a virtual workout video like this, but we get on they (Tyler Athletic and Swim Club) and we do what we usually do, but we just aren’t in the same room as usual, but that’s okay,” said Rachel Ledbetter.

Instead of visiting the athletic club, Ledbetter has transformed her garage into a virtual workout studio.

“This is our third class this week and they keep getting harder,” said Ledbetter.

Tyler Athletic and Swim Club is using something called Zoom Video Communication. It’s an online database that connects people using web cameras.

“I think we have a pretty good set up,” said physical trainer Tara McDonald.

McDonald leads the team training Monday through Fridays at the athletic club.

“We went through a lot of trial and error. We thought maybe using Facebook live or something like that, but what we are doing really lets you connect with them,” she said.

“It’s almost tear-jerking seeing these members on this platform that’s usually used for conference calls or meetings, but they are using it to connect and to communicate fitness during these trying times,” said Hefley.

If you’d like to learn more about what the club is doing during this time you can visit their website by clicking HERE.