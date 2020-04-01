Wood County under stay-at-home order until further notice

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – One day after confirming the county’s first case of coronavirus, Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron issued a stay-at-home order Wednesday morning.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. and will remain “through to the date that the Governor terminates the Texas Disaster Declaration.”

Judge Hebron ordered all residents to remain at home except for “certain essential activities and work.”

On Wednesday, East Texas crossed the century mark with its 100th case of coronavirus after Panola County confirmed its third.

Gov. Abbott on Tuesday extended his executive order mandating social distancing restrictions that closely follow federal guidelines laid out by the CDC and President Trump.

Here is the current tally of East Texas cases: