WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Health officials will be holding free testing for individuals who may experience symptoms of COVID-19.

The testing will take place on June 16 and 17 at Winnsboro Elementary (310 W. Coke Road) in Wood County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tests are conducted by appointment only.

You can visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or call 512.883.2400 to register.