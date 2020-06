WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Game Wardens pulled a man’s body from Lake Fork Friday morning.

Sheriff Tom Castloo wrote about the discovery just after 11 a.m. The man was idnetified as William Brown.

No other information was immediatley avaialbe and it is unknown what the cause of death is.

This is a developing story and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.