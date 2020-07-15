Wood County K9 diagnosed with Addison’s disease, has “little crush” on replacement

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Wood County is set to receive a new K9 officer after current K9 officer Juma was diagnosed with Addison’s disease.

Following several weeks of veterinarian visits, medications, and much-needed rest, K9 Juma was given the final diagnosis.

You can help support her medical bills by visiting the K9 website.

While Juma will not be fighting crime, she will stay in the department with a career transition into public relations. This will put her in a low-stress environment and give her the rest she deserves.

In her new role, Juma will continue to visit schools and attend events around Wood County.

She will also continue to live out her life with her handler, Constable Kelly Smith, and the newest member of the force, K9 Rocky, who is an 18-month-old Dutch Shepard.

Now what? We have been provided with ANOTHER K9 from the efforts of K9 Officers and local businesses that Juma has met and meets her approval. (thinking she may have a little crush on him actually) Constable Kelly Smith

Rocky has the same training as Juma through the Houston K9 Academy, which Constable Kelly says is one of the top schools in the world.

With the help of K9 handlers and local businesses, Rocky was purchased for $12,000 which included his high-level training.

Rocky understands that he has some massive paws to fill. With the backing of K9 Officers, Houston K9 Academy, our East Texas Region One training team, our K9 supporting community, and Juma’s support, we will continue to protect, serve and maintain the legendary legacy we began. Constable Kelly Smith