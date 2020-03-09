Women learn about health and wellness through retreat hosted by the National Cervical Cancer Coalition

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Women across the region gathered over the weekend to discuss treatment and health practices for cervical cancer patients and survivors.

The group is the National Cervical Cancer Coalition out of Tyler which provided information, resources, and support for everyone involved.

One attendee said she advocates in memory of a family member who died at a young age. She says there are preventative measures and encourages all women to get health checks.

“My why is ‘Rihanna Gordon’ who was my goddaughter, she passed away from cervical cancer at just 23 years old. Cervical cancer can be prevented, it is one of the cancers that there is a vaccine for,” said one attendee.

A healthcare panel was at the event to answer questions related to all aspects of women’s health and not just cancer.