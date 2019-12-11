‘Women for Trump’ group gathers in Tyler to hear from senior campaign advisor and plan for 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local voters gathered tonight to listen to plans for President Trump’s re-election campaign.

The event was put on by ‘Women for Trump’ and had guest speaker, Katrina Pierson, Trump’s senior advisor and official spokesperson.

Pierson said one of the main reasons for the event was to celebrate women.

The biggest push really is going to be accomplishments, winning, and promises kept. This president has had so many accomplishments, we had to literally create a website called promiseskept.com. We just can’t keep up with his winning and we aren’t tired yet. So 2020 is really going to be about letting the people know this president has kept his promises to them, and really drawing the contrast of what things would look like, without president trump in office. Katrina Pierson, President Trump’s senior advisor

Pierson added that the impeachment inquiry started before President Trump was elected and will help him get re-elected by exposing the failures of past administrations and what he’s accomplished.

Speaking with the local Democratic party, they said they wanted to see more focus on medical care and healthcare for women and children as well as fixing concerns in the workforce.