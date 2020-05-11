Woman serenaded mom from a distance to celebrate Mother’s Day

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/ Fox24) — With some mothers around the world are not able to embrace their children on Mother’s Day this year, one child tried to make it extra special for her mom.

Shane Eichstaedt is a senior studying theater at Northwestern University, and her mother Gabi was celebrating Mother’s Day without her two children. She is musically gifted, and wanted to share that gift by serenading Gabi with a song. A rainy Chicago day would not deter her.

“This mothers day I didn’t have a lot to give my mother. I think the gift of song is one of the most beautiful gifts you can give to someone.” Shane Eichstaedt

She sang Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin'” and The Beatles’ “I Will”, standing while strumming her acoustic guitar and singing along smoothly. Gabi says she had not heard from Shane that day, and had no idea about the plan. After a quick trip to the store to buy roses and Veuve champagne, Shane loaded her car with her guitar and headed from the city to the suburbs.