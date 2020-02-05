UPDATE: Woman alive after being hit by sanitation truck in Tyler despite being initially declared dead

UPDATE #2 (9:00 A.M.) – The woman involved in the accident early Wednesday morning has been identified as 58-year-old Denise Liberty of Tyler.

She was walking in the roadway when she was struck by a sanitation truck that did not see her, according to Officer Erbaugh.

Despite police initially believing her to be dead, she is expected to recover from the incident. Liberty is currently recovering at UT Health in Tyler.

UPDATE (7:31 A.M.) – The woman hit by a car in Tyler Wednesday morning did not die, according to Officer Erbaugh, despite early reports.

Erbaugh said that officers at the scene initially believed her to be dead, but later retracted that from their initial statement.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A woman was killed in Tyler early Wednesday morning after being struck by a car, according to Officer Andy Erbaugh.

Investigators say that the accident occurred at 6:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of W. Erwin Street.

Erbaugh said that the woman was walking in the middle of the road and that a car did not see her. Her identity has not been released by officials.

All westbound traffic on Erwin Street is closed, but eastbound traffic remains open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.