Woman killed in ‘pedestrian accident’ near Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after what is being called a “pedestrian accident,” according to the Smith County Sheriff’s office and DPS officials.

The accident occurred just after midnight early Wednesday morning in the 13000 block of CR 192. The road is just north of the Toll 49 and HWY 155 intersection.

DPS is currently investigating the accident. The woman’s identity has not been releaed, but a preliminary report should be released later Wednesday morning.

Details are limited and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.