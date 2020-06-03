Woman killed after striking concrete pillar on Toll 49

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials have released the name of a woman who died after striking a concrete bridge pillar on Toll 49.

Just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, troopers were called to Toll 49, just five miles west of Tyler. Preliminary results showed that a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south when the driver drove off the road into the grass before striking a concrete bridge pillar.

The driver, Carolyn Rozell, 78, was transported to UT Health in Tyler where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

