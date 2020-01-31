Woman dies after being partially ejected from vehicle

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – One woman is dead after she was partially ejected from her truck after it left the roadway in an accident.

On Thursday, Tyler Police responded to the 4700 block of Chandler Hwy around 4:30 p.m. of a reported fatal accident.

A truck driven by a female was traveling westbound when she struck another vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The woman’s truck exited the roadway, rolled, and partially ejected her from the vehicle. She died upon impact and officers are still trying to identify her and notify next of kin.

Two occupants in the second vehicle were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are still on scene as the accident is still under investigation.