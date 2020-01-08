Woman and 2-year-old transported by helicopter after two-vehicle crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people including a 2-year-old child were transported to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for treatment after a two-vehicle crash.

At 6:30 a.m., Texas DPS responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 7, about four miles east of Center.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford SUV was traveling west and failed to control speed and hit a Dodge pickup from behind that was stopped for a school bus loading kids.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was identified as James Beasley, 50, of Marshall. Beasley was not injured.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Tiffany Mayfield, 26, from Joaquin. Mayfield and a 2-year-old male passenger were transported by medical helicopter to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for treatment.