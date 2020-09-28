Woman airlifted to hospital after driver falls asleep at the wheel in Deep East Texas crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A woman was airlifted from the scene of a wreck late Sunday night after the driver reportedly fell asleep while driving in Lufkin.

According to Lufkin police, the accident occurred at 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chestnut St. and Whitehouse Dr. near HWY 59.

Authorities say that the male drive fell asleep and veered off the road where the car struck a traffic cabinet and traffic light pole. He was not seriously injured.

The woman passenger suffered a head injury and was air-lifted from the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to investigators. Her condition is unknown as of this writing.

The identities have not been released of the two people inside the car.

The traffic light at the scene is not currently working and TxDOT has placed temporary fixtures at the intersection until the light can be repaired.