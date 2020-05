WINONA, Texas (KETK) – A Winona man perished in a motorcycle wreck last week after hitting a tree that had fallen on the road.

According to DPS, 40-year-old James Eliott Lamb was driving down FM 16 three miles east of Winona just before 1:30 a.m. on April 29 when he struck the tree that had fallen on the road during bad weather.

Lamb was taken to UT-Health in Tyler where he died two days later on May 1.

The investigation is ongoing.