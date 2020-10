WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Winona ISD dismissed classes early Tuesday because of a problem with the water system in the city, the district announced.

Classes at the high school, middle school and elementary campuses were let out in stages beginning at 9:15 a.m.

A malfunctioning water pump was the source of the problem, the announcement said.

A volleyball match between Winona and Harmony will take place later Tuesday at the high school as scheduled.