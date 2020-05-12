Winnsboro woman dies 3 days after crash near Hawkins

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Winnsboro woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash on May 7.

According to DPS, troopers were called to Farm-to-Market Road 14 about two miles north of Hawkins last Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

Investigator’s preliminary reports indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as Rhonda May, 55, of Winnsboro was unable to safely navigate a curve and went off the roadway and hit a concrete culvert.

The vehicle then vaulted across the a private driveway coming to rest in the grass shoulder on the west side of the roadway.

May was taken to a Tyler hospital where she died three days later.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar