Winnsboro woman dies 3 days after crash near Hawkins

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Winnsboro woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash on May 7.

According to DPS, troopers were called to Farm-to-Market Road 14 about two miles north of Hawkins last Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

Investigator’s preliminary reports indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as Rhonda May, 55, of Winnsboro was unable to safely navigate a curve and went off the roadway and hit a concrete culvert.

The vehicle then vaulted across the a private driveway coming to rest in the grass shoulder on the west side of the roadway.

May was taken to a Tyler hospital where she died three days later.