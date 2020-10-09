Winnsboro residents are experiencing a series of political sign thefts

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Thieves are stealing political signs from the front of businesses and front yards. The police chief said these thefts started last week and there have been at least five reports of stolen signs.

There are many political signs posted in residential and commercial areas supporting both candidates from both parties.

This is giving the thieves a lot of opportunities. Signs have been stolen at night time and in the middle of the day.

It’s not known if these are random acts or connected to a specific, on-going plot targeting certain people. Trump and Biden supporters, both lost their campaign signs.

Police have obtained pictures and video footage of the thieves from surveillance cameras. They appear to be men and women, always using different vehicles. The chief said he has a plan to end this spree of “sign stealing.”

“Actually starting today, we’re trying to beef up our patrol division. We have one detective here, and we’re a small agency. He’s coming in and working a night shift,” said Andy Chester, a Winnsboro Police Chief.

The democratic party has been favored more than the republican party, and even local politicians have been hit by these thieves, with signs for their own campaigns also disappearing.

Police are asking people to call them if they see anything that looks suspicious.