WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Winnsboro Police Department are searching for a 17-year-old girl.

Bianca Mooney was last seen at her home in Franklin County at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 5.

She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (903)537-4539.