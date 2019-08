WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The City of Wills Point will be shutting off water to one neighborhood Saturday morning for infrastructure upgrades.

The city will turn off water to the Wynne Addition Saturday from about 7-10 a.m. to continue sewer line installation and upgrades.

The work is being performed near the intersection of Wynne Road and Henderson.

Please avoid this area if possible as road closures are expected as well.