Wichita Falls YMCA President, CEO terminated following 2017 drug charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Metropolitan YMCA, Brandon Brown has been relieved of his duties after drug charges surface.

The YMCA Board decided to terminate Brown sometime Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 25.

Brown has previous charges of possession of methamphetamine from a May 2017 arrest in Love County, Oklahoma to which Brown plead guilty.

Wichita Falls YMCA CEO and president Brandon Brown was relieved of duties Tuesday after board members were made aware of drug-related charges brought against Brown in 2017, according to the former CEO.

Court documents show Brown was pulled over in Thackerville, Oklahoma, for a broken headlight when authorities found methamphetamine and two glass pipes underneath the seat.

According to court documents, Brown was charged with unlawful possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and defective vehicle equipment in Love County, Oklahoma.

Brown was upset he didn’t fight the charge to save his family and the YMCA from the exposure they’re getting now.

“I wake up every single morning the last three years, I woke up every single morning worried about this and wondering if someone’s going to find it out,” Brown said.

What started off as a favor to a friend ended with an arrest and a permanent stain on Brown’s record.

“Through this legal counsel, I agreed to ya know take probation for it,” Brown said. “And upon probation, I had to pay fees.”

Those fees would amount to over $2,500. Brown also had to do 30 hours of community service and substance abuse education within 90 days of the sentence, according to court documents.

Brown said he only took the plea to prevent this kind of exposure from happening. Brown was also advised by his legal counsel to say nothing to the YMCA and to live a clean life after receiving his sentence.

“All I ever tried to do is protect, the Y from this,” Brown said. “My family, my kids and my wife and my family. Just wanted to protect them.”

Court documents also show a failed drug test in December 2017 but Brown says he’s got a story to tell.

“It was not a pass,” Brown said. “It was not a fail. It came back inconclusive. The fella at the time told me that it could be a number of different things.”

Full of regret and worry, Brown would do things very differently if given the chance.

“It’s not me,” Brown said. “It’s not who I am. I regret not fighting it back then. Wished I would have. Had I been able to make that decision again it would be a different decision.”

In an official statement, YMCA board chairman Mark Fleming confirmed that Brown was relieved of his duties but did not state a reason behind the dismissal.

As for Brown, he is going to take this time to be close to his family and try to move forward.

The KFDX newsroom received the following statement: