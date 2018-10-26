WHO HAS YOUR VOTE? Ted Cruz campaigns in Tyler Thursday Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Whether you fall on the democratic side or the republican route when it comes to your political choices, there is no other race that has folks sweating more than for the senate seat in Texas.

Currently incumbent Senator Ted Cruz holds a slight advantage of the congressmen from El Paso Beto O'Rourke, but the stop in East Texas for Cruz is a little more important than others in our state.

"We know that the extreme left are going to show up. They're filled with hatred for the president that means the extreme left is going to show up in big numbers, but the good news is that there are more conservatives in Texas than there are liberals."

Cruz attributes his current lead over O'Rourke to Texans standing strong with Texas values.

"If you want higher wages, more jobs, a secure border and safety in schools then you have to get out and vote," said Cruz.

Cruz refers to his contender as a far left radical agenda that can't compromise the truth behind the Lone Star state.

Both candidates campaigned in Tyler and Longview and although things look good for republicans, O'Rourke is the closest candidate to trump a republican for a senate seat in decades.