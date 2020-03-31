Whitehouse teachers and coaches deliver breakfast and lunch to their students

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — School districts across East Texas are providing lunches for students to be picked up on campus, but others are making their way into the community and delivering these meals.

In Whitehouse, they loaded up one of their school buses, and made their way around town, reaching out to families, who might not be able to make the trip to the school building.

The rain slowed them down just a bit, but the bus was able to make its way out to two area mobile home parks.

The meals were offered to children 18 and under and came with a free packaged lunch and breakfast.

School food service workers, teachers, and coaches all took part in these deliveries, offering needed assistance during these tough times, and also getting a chance to finally see their students in person, once again.

“It’s a great feeling, I actually got to talk to one of my athletes I hadn’t seen in a few weeks and so just check on them and see how he’s doing,” said Whitehouse powerlifting coach Evan Beaton. “Anytime you give anything to anybody and you see their reaction and they are so grateful, it’s a great feeling and a great opportunity for us.”

Not too many families showed up on Monday, so the school district wants to get the word out, that they are ready to help their students, in any way they can.