Whitehouse selects Leslie Black as new City Manager

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Mayor Charles Parker has announced that Leslie Black will become the next City Manager for Whitehouse.

“I am truly excited for the future of our city to welcome Leslie Black to our community as our new city manager. She will bring a ton of energy, drive, and initiative, and will push Whitehouse forward toward our vision. We believe that her professionalism and knowledge are key ingredients to our future success”, said Mayor Parker.

Black comes to Whitehouse from Sunnyvale where she served for eight years as the Interim Town Manager, Assistant Town Manager, and Town Secretary. Prior to Sunnyvale, she served in Kaufman and Belton.

Manager Black obtained her master’s degree in public administration from Columbus State University and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Black said, “I am honored to have been chosen as the City Manager for the City of Whitehouse from such a competitive group of candidates. My family and I are excited to return to the East Texas area and continue the great work in the community.”

“We are very happy for the City of Whitehouse as they have made an excellent choice in their selection of a City Manager,” said Sunnyvale Town Manager Susan Guthrie. “Leslie will be truly missed. She has made significant contributions to the Town during her years of service.”

Black will begin her duties on December 2. An opportunity to meet the new City Manager and Chief will be held on December 4 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Montez Creekside Kitchen, 1010 Hwy 110 North.

RELATED CONTENT: