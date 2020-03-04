Whitehouse Police Department gifted with ballistic shields

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse Police Department was gifted ballistic shields on Wednesday to keep officers safe when fighting crime.

The Smith County District Attorney’s Office provided the gear. Jacob Putman and his office say that anytime they hear of a need, it’s their job to help where they can.

Chief Paul Robeson of Whitehouse PD says a gift like this can be the difference between life or death for someone.

“The shields will help us go into situations more prepared more protected instead of going in there with just what we’ve got on our bodies, we are able to take these into a scene and we are able to have something that is in-between us and them, a physical barrier that’s much larger,” said Chief Robeson.