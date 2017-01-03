Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes II to enter 2017 NFL Draft

On Tuesday, East Texas native and dual-threat quarterback Patrick Mahomes II announced he would forego his senior year at Texas Tech and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
The star play-caller made the announcement during a live press conference on TexasTech.com.
Mahomes, a 2014 graduate of Whitehouse High School, was listed as a four-star prospect by Scout.com after leading the Wildcats to their first-ever district title, while going 12-1 with a perfect 10-0 record during the regular season.
As a high school senior, he threw for 4,619 yards and 50 touchdowns, while rushing 157 times for 948 yards and 15 scores.
JUST THE FACTS
In 2014, Mahomes set the Big XII freshman record for most passing yards in a game with 598 and tied the record for the most passing touchdowns in a game, with six, against Baylor. He owns the freshman records at Texas Tech for passing yards in a game and yards of total offense.
In 2015, he East Texan led the country with 393 yards of total offense per game and also ranked second nationally in completions per game. In the Big XII, he led the conference in passing yards, passing yards per game, points responsible for, passing touchdowns, completions per game and total offense per game.
Mahomes was the nation’s most prolific quarterback in 2016, concluding the regular season leading the FBS in total offense with 5,312 yards, 5,052 passing yards, points responsible for with 318 and 53 total touchdowns.
Earlier this season, Mahomes set a single-game NCAA record for total offense with 819 yards against Oklahoma. He tied the single-game FBS passing record with 734 yards, while also rushing for a career-high 85 yards. He scored seven total touchdowns in the game, one of his six performances this season with at least five total touchdowns.
He concluded his 2016 campaign with a 586-yard, six-touchdown performance against Baylor, earning the sixth Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award of his career in the process. The 500-yard performance was one of four this season for Mahomes. No other FBS quarterback hit the 500-yard plateau more than once this season.
In December, Mahomes was awarded the prestigious 2016 Sammy Baugh Award, presented to college football’s top passer by The Touchdown Club of Columbus.
The trophy was first presented in 1959 and has been held by legendary passers including Steve Young, John Elway and Bob Griese, among others. Mahomes joins fellow Red Raiders Graham Harrell (2007), B.J. Symons (2003), and current Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury (2002) as the fourth Tech quarterback to win the award.
BY THE NUMBERS
Career Highs:
Total Touchdowns: 7, vs. Oklahoma (2016)*
Pass Completions: 52, vs. Oklahoma (2016)
Pass Attempts: 88, vs. Oklahoma (2016)
Passing Yards: 734, vs. Oklahoma (2016)
Passing Touchdowns: 6, vs. Baylor (2014)
Longest Pass: 90, vs. Oklahoma State (2015)
Had Intercepted: 4, at Oklahoma (2015)
Total Offense Attempts: 69, vs. LSU (2015)
Total Offense Yards: 819, vs. Oklahoma (2016)
Rush Attempts: 20, at TCU (2016)
Rushing Yards: 85, vs. Oklahoma (2016)
Rushing Touchdowns: 3, at Kansas State (2016)
Longest Rush: 34, vs. Kansas (2016)
*Indicates most recent high
ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranks Mahomes as the No. 2 quarterback in this year’s draft.
“Mahomes is the big mover here,” Kiper says. “He has an NFL body (6-3, 230) and an NFL arm. He’s going to take time to adjust to the NFL, though, and whichever team that picks him will have to be patient.”
Sportingnews.com has the Lubbock gunslinger landing in Chicago with the No. 4 pick.
If Mahomes is among the first nine picks in the draft, he will be the highest Red Raider ever drafted. In 2009, wide receiver Michael Crabtree was plucked 10th overall by the San Francisco 49er’s. Crabtree now plays for the Oakland Raiders.