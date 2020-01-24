Whitehouse Library showcased new renovations through open house

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse Library is celebrating a new chapter thanks to a facelift.

The library hosted an open house Thursday to let families and friends take a look at the newly renovated space.

The biggest improvement was the children’s area with new shelving, furniture, and seating for parents to join in on the development.

A teen section was also added.

“Having a space like this and having this resource is incredible,” said Meghan Grudza, library director. “We have computers and internet, wifi, audiobooks, you name it we got it, so people should really come in and utilize the resource.”

The library is open every day of the week except for Wednesday and Sunday. They also have several events including storytime and book club.