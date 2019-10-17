Whitehouse ISD to increase safety by launching an anonymous reporting system

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – To improve the safety of students, educators, and administrators, Whitehouse ISD announced the launch of the “Say Something Anonymous Reporting System” (SS_ARS), according to a press release by the district.

The program teaches students, teachers, and administrators on how to recognize the warning signs of individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others.

It encourages people to “Say Something” to a trusted adult OR use its anonymous reporting system.

Specifically the program educated participants to:

Recognize the signs of at-risk behaviors including social media

Take every sign and signal seriously and report it to an adult

Report signs and signals anonymously through the mobile app or website

Respond to and manage the submitted tip via a multi-disciplinary educator and administrator teams

Sustain the curriculum and awareness via student clubs, in-school activities and call-to-action weeks

The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System program is provided through Sany Hook Promise (SHP), a nation-wide non-profit organization. SHP’s programs are in 50 states with 7,000 schools and over 3.5 million students and adults trained.

How the program works:

Step 1:

Call the tipline at 1-844-5-SAYNOW

Use the website www.saysomething.net

Use the mobile app

Step 2:

A crisis counselor receives and reviews tip information

The tip is triaged and categorized as either life safety or non-life safety

The tip is then sent to school officials and law enforcement within seconds of being received

Step 3:

School officials and law enforcement act immediately to investigate

The at-risk individual receives the help he or she needs BEFORE they ever get to a point of hurting themselves or others

Schools officials report their outcomes into the SS-ARS platforms

The program is to be provided to Whitehouse ISD at no cost. According to the district, the anonymous program will not launch on the elementary campus, but the district encourages parents to download the Say Something App and use it should the need arise.

