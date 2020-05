WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Despite the distance, Whitehouse ISD surprised their teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Junior High Administration and Parent Teacher Organization celebrated by providing lunch from Mr. Taco and water from Topo Chico. Dessert also came from Sister 2 Sister Cookies in Tyler.

It was a nice way to celebrate the teachers who are working hard to make sure students are getting the education they need during these uncertain times.