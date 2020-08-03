Whitehouse First Ladies hit the dance floor once again

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – After a school year and season cut short, the Whitehouse First Ladies are back together to prepare their 51st line amid a pandemic.

A staple in the community since 1970, formerly known as the Kittenettes, the team carries on their historic tradition this year as they prepped their 51st line at last week’s line camp.

Give the unprecedented year, Director Kayla Norman was at first unsure of whether or not camp would be able to happen. Many other schools and dance programs have been hosting virtual camps to prepare for a possible football season. Norman said they were fortunate enough to have been given the green light by Whitehouse ISD to host practice in-person.

“I’m really preceding as if the year is normal. That’s truly the only way that I can wrap my brain around what’s happening in the world. Doing a camp that is face to face is such a huge blessing for the team. The girls are happy to be back together again. Kayla Norman, Director

Their rehearsals do align with the UIL’s safety guidelines. The girls must remain six feet apart during practice. Face masks will be worn when counting and rehearsing moves, but once they begin to dance “full out”, their face masks do come off.

“Anytime they’re full out dancing the girls don’t have to have their masks on. A new normal is what I like to call it,” said Norman. The girls also take breaks every 20 minutes so they can hydrate and sanitize.

Despite all the changes and overwhelming uncertainty, Norman is proud of her girls and their positivity.

“I can just see the resilience in this team and them just not taking anything for granted, them wanting to be here, and they’re working so hard. They’re all just so excited to be back together. If we told them to do anything right now, they would do it so that they can all be with one another.”

An officer on the team, Bailee Boyd, said her team is working well with the circumstances they’re in. “Being a first lady, you have to learn how to adapt to different things, so this is just something else we have to adapt to,” said Boyd. She stressed that positivity is paramount in her role as a leader.

“Positivity is a really big help to all the new girls on the team. It keeps them motivated, to try everything to their best ability. We are trying to prepare just as if the year was normal, so we’re going to prepare for football games just like normal.” Bailee Boyd, Captain

This past week, the girls polished up four new dance routines and one pep rally dance. Despite these unprecedented times, the girls hope to continue to take part in events around the city in their hats and boots.