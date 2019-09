SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved September 27, 2019 as “Whitehouse First Ladies Day” and “Chapel Hill Highlighters Day” in honor of both teams celebrating 50 years.

Drill Team Director Kayla Noman and Captian Bailee Boyd represented their teams in court and received the resolutions.

“I am so excited on behalf of the First Ladies to be honored in this way,” Ms. Norman said.