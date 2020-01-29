Whitehouse City Council declares February 22-29, 2020 as National FFA week

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse City Council met Tuesday night to approve two proclamations.

One of them declaring ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’ on February 2 and the other declaring ‘National FFA Week’ from February 22nd to 29th.

During the meeting, the Whitehouse FFA also spoke about their upcoming event happening to benefit the organization.

The FFA will be hosting a 5K Dog Fun Run starting at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15th.

The deadline to register for $25 is January 31 with a price increase going up to $35 after that.

For more information, you can visit the Whitehouse ISD website.