White Oak residents meet with Mayor to discuss feral hog problem

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Feral Hogs are an ongoing problem in East Texas and one city has taken action against the problem.

The White Oak city council met Tuesday evening to discuss options after several residents have voiced their concerns of feral hogs destroying their yards.

The council agreed to let the mayor spearhead the committee to protect private property of homeowners and decide the most proactive way to handle the problem.

“We don’t let dogs and cats run wild in town, we don’t have horses and cows running up and down the streets, we need to do something about this, it really is a problem,” said Kyle Kutch, mayor of White Oak.

Feral hogs have always been a problem in rural parts of Texas, but now researchers say they are encroaching in urban areas like Houston.

The animals are known for causing more than $52 million in agricultural damages in Texas every year.