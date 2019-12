TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hallmark Movies are not the only way to watch holiday movies this time of year.

Liberty Hall in Tyler is showcasing ‘White Christmas’ on Thursday starting at 8:00 p.m. for those who want the chance to see a holiday movie in a new atmosphere.

Tickets start at $6 and you can purchase them at the door or online.

The movie centers on singers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they join sister act Betty and Judy Haynes to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont.