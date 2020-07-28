Where are the wipes? Experts say it could be months for them to return to normal levels

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During the early stages of the pandemic, there was a national rush to the grocery store to hoard supplies in preparation for potential shutdowns.

Back in the spring, toilet paper and disinfectant wipes were two of the main items to fly off the shelves.

While toilet paper did quickly return, it is now nearly August and shoppers are left with a big question: where are the wipes?

Clorox and other brands use polyester spun lace to make the disinfecting wipes. However, that raw material is also used to produce Personal Protective Equipment that is used by medical workers.

This includes masks, medical gowns, and even medical wipes. The raw material is currently in short supply globally due to many countries racing to create more PPE as the virus continues to spread.

Many experts say that the return to normal in terms of producing disinfecting wipes faces a much longer road than it was for toilet paper.