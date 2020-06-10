Whataburger to give $1 million of charitable funds toward scholarships that ‘promote the success of black and minority students’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas fast-food chain Whataburger released a statement Wednesday morning that they would be giving $1 million of their charitable funds toward “scholarships and programs that promote the success of black and minority students.”

The company made the statement in the wake of the passing of George Floyd, the man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis two weeks ago. The statement read in part: “As a brand, we have always invested time, energy and money to support education.”

The funds will be directed to Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success program. It supports schools from Pre-K through four-year universities “who focus on helping students succeed.”

The chain admits that the money is “just a start” and that they are willing to use feedback to “take actions that create a lasting change.”