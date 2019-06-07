Whataburger introduces new merchandise for Father’s Day

An old saying goes, “eat it today, wear it tomorrow” and a Texas burger chain agrees.

Whataburger, the lone star state’s burger giant is coming out with merchandise for father’s day.

You can help dad stay classy in “burgerwear” in a Whataburger pair of running sneakers, with “what-a-colors”, and logo on the side.

There’s also a classy Whataburger bow tie and socks, and Whataburger fancy and spicy ketchup pillows to keep dad comfy. Plus a Whataburger floor mat and flag.

All this and more for pop’s big day, available on whataburger.com.