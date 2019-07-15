WHAT-A-HELP: East Texas Whataburgers holding food drive on Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Whataburger and the East Texas Food Bank are teaming up once again to fight hunger across East Texas with a special Christmas in July food drive and fundraiser at 46 restaurants across the region.
On Tuesday, July 16, customers who visit their local Whataburger restaurant from 3 to 7 p.m. and donate a minimum of two cans or non-perishable items will receive a free Whataburger!
“Many of us tend to remember those who are hungry during the holidays, while the truth is that the need is pressing upon us all year long,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.
“We are so grateful for this summertime holiday warmth and our amazing partnership with Whataburger!”
Additionally, customers who donate $1 or more to the East Texas Food Bank at participating locations between July 15 and July 28 will receive a paper ornament and have their name decorate the walls of their hometown Whataburger.
Here is a list of all participating locations:
- 1739 South Beckham, Tyler
- 1717 Loop 323, Tyler
- 345 South South W. Loop 323, Tyler
- 6288 N. US Hwy. 271, Tyler
- 5003 Troup Hwy., Tyler
- 630 Hwy. 79 North, Henderson
- 108 N. Henderson, Kilgore
- 6241 Old Hwy. 135 North, Kilgore
- 6849 S. Broadway, Tyler
- 12405 US Hwy. 155, Tyler
- 311 South Main St., Lindale
- 103 Hwy 31 W., Chandler
- 2200 North Pacific St., Mineola
- 5916 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler
- 651 South Doctor M. Roper Pkwy., Bullard
- 12445 Hwy 64 E ., Tyler
- 2215 W Gentry Pkwy., Tyler
- 2010 Victory, Marshall
- 2406 Eastend, Marshall
- 3308 Fourth St., Longview
- 2401 Gilmer Road, Longview
- 3123 Eastman Rd., Longview
- 105 Spur 63, Longview
- 1479 E. Harrison Lane Longview
- 602 W. Main St., Hallsville
- 103 E.US Hwy. 80, White Oak
- 1301 N Wood St., Gilmer
- 137 W South West Loop 323, Tyler
- 16772 FM 2493, Tyler
- 421 North Timberland Drive, Lufkin
- 2617 North St., Nacogdoches
- 694 N. First St., Timpson
- 102 South John Redditt, Lufkin
- 819 W. Panola, Carthage
- 815 Hurst St., Center
- 103 N Brentwood, Ste. 900, Lufkin
- 12768 Hwy 84 E ., Joaquin
- 104 S Railroad Ave., Mount Enterprise
- 627 South Jackson St., Jacksonville
- 938 W. Main, Gun Barrel City
- 1203 North Dickenson, Rusk
- 1717 South Loop 256, Palestine
- 1417 E. Tyler, Athens
- 1281 E. Loop 304, Crockett
- 102 W Royall Blvd., Malakoff
- 2321 South Jefferson, Mt. Pleasant
“The East Texas Food Bank has a special place in our hearts, and we’re proud to partner with them to provide food for families in our communities,” said Ray Haskins, COO of DKT Investments, Inc.
“Christmas in July is all about helping those in need, and we can’t think of a better partner to help our friends and neighbors in East Texas than the East Texas Food Bank.”