West Rusk ISD school bus involved in two-vehicle wreck, no injuries reported

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck involving a school bus.

The wreck happened on Highway 64 near County Road 4134 D and involved a West Rusk ISD school bus.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has verified there are no injuries but there is road blockage.

They ask drivers to use extreme caution if you’re traveling through the area.

According to the school district, the bus was rear-ended. They’ve contacted all parents and students are being transported to their homes by another bus.